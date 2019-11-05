Andreen McDonald funeral arrangements scheduled

SAN ANTONIO - A farewell service has been scheduled to celebrate the life of Andreen McDonald.

The San Antonio businesswoman was found dead in July, months after being reported missing in March. Her husband, Andre McDonald, has been charged with murder in connection with her death.

The farewell service will be held 11:30 a.m. Dec. 7 at Sunset Memorial Park and Funeral Home, according to the obituary published Monday in the San Antonio Express-News. The funeral home is located at 1701 Austin Highway.

"She had a deep capacity for caring, thoughtfulness, being selfless and showing affection," her family wrote in the obituary. "She was courageous. Andreen had a unique ability to quickly forge meaningful relationships with whomever she met."

In lieu of flowers, the family asks people to donate to Norwich Primary School, the elementary school Andreen McDonald attended in Jamaica.

