WATCH LIVE: Andre McDonald charged with wife's murder, sheriff announces

SAN ANTONIO - A man suspected in his wife's March 1 disappearance has been charged with her murder after authorities earlier this week discovered remains on private property in North Bexar County.

Andre McDonald was taken into custody at a home on the city's Northeast Side. McDonald's arrest comes days after human remains were found near where volunteers and law enforcement have been searching for McDonald's wife, Andreen McDonald.

Deputies were called out to the 600 block of Specht Road around 7:30 p.m. Thursday after bones and a skull were found about 20 yards from the road on a 50-acre private property by a person who notified authorities. Sheriff Javier Salazar said during a press conference Saturday that the remains were definitively identified by the Medical Examiner as Andreen McDonald.

Salazar said the owner of the property was searching for cow bones when he discovered the bones.

Since Andreen McDonald's disappearance, numerous searches have been conducted for the mother and local businesswoman, but Salazar said the remains found Thursday were located on private property where they previously hadn't searched.

Andre McDonald, an Air Force major reservist, was first arrested on the tampering with evidence charge in March after investigators discovered that he purchased cans of gasoline, heavy duty trash bags, work gloves, a portable burn barrel, a shovel and an ax around the time of his wife's disappearance. Andre McDonald then tried to destroy the receipt for those purchases, investigators said.

Additionally, search warrants for the couple's home on Solitude Cove, obtained immediately after Andreen McDonald's disappearance, revealed investigators found that the floor appeared to have been recently cleaned and that there was a red stain on a light switch. The red stain, court records note, was later determined to be human blood and hair. The floors were also found to have human blood.

An affidavit states that investigators located what they believed to be more blood evidence in the couple's silver Chevrolet Malibu, as well as Andre McDonald's cellphone and his wife's old cellphone.

Arrest documents state that investigators also noticed a burn pile in the backyard, where it appeared that something had been recently burned. Upon closer inspection, a friend of McDonald's noted that they had discovered a zipper in the burn pit.

In a second search, officials noted that there was a new fire pit that wasn't there during previous searches. Court documents note that it appeared the fire pit had been recently used to destroy papers and other items. Additionally, as investigators searched trash cans at the home, they found "heavy coveralls" that appeared to have been worn and a claw hammer with "woody plant debris," the affidavit states.

This is a developing story, we will provide more information as it becomes available.

