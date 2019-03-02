Bexar deputies searching for woman who never showed up to work Friday

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County sheriff's deputies are searching for a woman who never showed up to work or returned home Friday.

According to a BCSO press release, Andreen Nicole McDonald, 29, lives near Canyon Golf and Wilderness Oak in far north Bexar County, but there is limited information on her disappearance.

McDonald is 5-feet 11-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

BCSO officials are asking for anyone with information on McDonald's whereabouts to call the sheriff's office at 210-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.

(Image via BCSO)

