Husband of missing businesswoman Andreen McDonald makes court appearance

SAN ANTONIO - The husband of businesswoman Andreen McDonald, who mysteriously disappeared last month, made a brief appearance in court Monday morning.

Andre McDonald, 40, was charged with tampering with evidence following his wife's disappearance.

According to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, the woman's blood was found in the couple's bedroom.

After Andreen McDonald disappeared, Salazar said, her husband bought a shovel, an ax, trash bags and gloves.

He is currently free after posting bail. His court appearance is a routine preindictment hearing.

The case has not yet been presented to the grand jury.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.