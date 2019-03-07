SAN ANTONIO - A search will continue Thursday for Andreen Nicole McDonald, and officials are asking the community for volunteer assistance.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, along with personnel from the U.S. Air Force 502nd Air Base Wing Joint Base San Antonio, will keep looking for McDonald at Camp Bullis.

Anyone who wants to volunteer is asked to check in at 8 a.m., at Eisenhower Park, 19399 NW Military Highway in San Antonio.

A second search is tentatively scheduled for 1 p.m.

Volunteers will be shuttled from the park into Camp Bullis.

If you plan on going, you're advised to dress appropriately for cold weather, wear comfortable shoes for walking through rugged terrain, bring a valid, government-issued ID and leave all weapons at home. You can bring a walking stick, if you'd like. Officials will provide light snacks and water.

A news conference is set for 9 a.m.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.