BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said it has found human remains in the northern area of the county.

The remains were found in the 600 block of Specht Road.

Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to provide more details at a news conference scheduled for 10 p.m.

KSAT will update this story with the latest information.

