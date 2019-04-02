Husband of missing mom Andreen McDonald scheduled for release from jail

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the husband of Andreen McDonald, a missing mother, is scheduled to be released from jail as early as Tuesday morning.

Andre McDonald, 40, posted the necessary portion of his $300,000 bond Monday, the sheriff’s ofifice confirmed.

Deputy Johnny Garcia, a public information officer for BCSO, said that upon McDonald’s release, he will be fitted with an ankle monitor and turned over to the military.

The U. S. Air Force reserve officer is considered a suspect in his wife’s disappearance, although he has been charged only with tampering with evidence in the case.

Andreen McDonald, 29, was reported missing March 1 under suspicious circumstances.

Investigators said they found blood in her North Bexar County home, indicating there was foul play involved.

Two days later, they arrested Andre McDonald after discovering he had purchased numerous items that could be used to dispose of a body.

They charged him with tampering with evidence for destroying a receipt from that purchase.

Bond originally was set for him at $2 million.

However, last Wednesday a judge reduced that amount to $300,000.

Since Andreen McDonald’s disappearance, hundreds of people in the community have conducted searches for her in conjunction, both with the shreriff’s office and on their own.

They have pored through areas near the couple’s home and throughout North Bexar County as well as on Camp Bullis.

So far, she has not been located.

Investigators say her husband has refused to provide any answers.

It is unclear whether, when Andre McDonald is handed over to the military, he will face any additional charges in military court.

