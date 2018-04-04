Apply for job as chief taco officer at Moe's, get all-you-can-eat tacos

SAN ANTONIO - Moe’s Southwest Grill is looking to hire a chief taco officer, and the first required skill is being a taco fanatic.
No, seriously. You have to be an 11 on a scale of one to 10, according to the job description on Monster.
Candidates must also be at least 18 years old, a U.S. resident, and a Moe’s Rockin’ Rewards member among other things.
LOCAL: 4 SA restaurants currently ranked in USA Today's 'Best Tex-Mex' Contest
The chief taco officer also needs to be available to go on a Taco Tour across the U.S. in a food truck for up to two weeks in June.
It gets better — one of the perks is all the tacos you can eat.
TRENDING: Texas wildflower season in full bloom
Perks on Moe’s Taco Tour
All the tacos you can eat
Travel arrangements (flights, hotels and food)
VIP seat (AKA Shot Gun)
$1,000 CTO fun budget (endless possibilities!)
CTO uniform
Bonus Perks
Trip to Moe’s HQ
Moe’s social media takeover
Lots of free swag
Major bragging rights
Possible side trip to a tattoo parlor
Get the full details on the chief taco officer gig on Monster.com here.
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.