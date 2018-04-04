Apply for job as chief taco officer at Moe's, get all-you-can-eat tacos

SAN ANTONIO - Moe’s Southwest Grill is looking to hire a chief taco officer, and the first required skill is being a taco fanatic.

No, seriously. You have to be an 11 on a scale of one to 10, according to the job description on Monster.

Candidates must also be at least 18 years old, a U.S. resident, and a Moe’s Rockin’ Rewards member among other things.

The chief taco officer also needs to be available to go on a Taco Tour across the U.S. in a food truck for up to two weeks in June.

It gets better — one of the perks is all the tacos you can eat.

Perks on Moe’s Taco Tour

All the tacos you can eat

Travel arrangements (flights, hotels and food)

VIP seat (AKA Shot Gun)

$1,000 CTO fun budget (endless possibilities!)

CTO uniform

Bonus Perks

Trip to Moe’s HQ

Moe’s social media takeover

Lots of free swag

Major bragging rights

Possible side trip to a tattoo parlor

Get the full details on the chief taco officer gig on Monster.com here.

