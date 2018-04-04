Texas wildflower season in full bloom

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas - All along Texas' highways during the spring, the sights can be amazing.

Indian paintbrush and pink evening primroses are just two of the many flowers in bloom right now.

Wildseed Farms in Fredericksburg is one place that you can see some of those flowers, and fields of the popular state flower, bluebonnets.

"It's a decent year for bluebonnets in places," Wildseed Farms owner John Thomas said.

The Hill Country was one of those places and right now the bluebonnets and poppies are in full bloom.

Wildseed Farms gives everyone the opportunity to grow wildflowers by selling the seeds.

Here's a list of Texas wildflowers that can be seen in South Texas right now

Bluebonnets

Indian paintbrush

Indian blanket

Drummond phlox

Verbena

Pink evening primrose

Winecup

Blackfoot daisy

White prickly poppy

Common sunflower

Coreopsis

Fleabane

Butterfly weed

Texas lantana

Texas thistle

