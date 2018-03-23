Here's where people are seeing bluebonnets in and around San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Spring is in full swing and many are already seeing bluebonnets in and around San Antonio.

Last week, we asked where KSAT 12 viewers were seeing bluebonnets and this is what they had to say:

U.S. 151 going toward Floresville

The Westover Hills area, namely near CHRISTUS Santa Rosa hospital

Northwest Vista College

Loop 1604 beween Marbach Road and Potranco

McAllister Dog Park

River Chase Way in New Braunfels behind the club house and pool

We're always adding to our list of bluebonnet sightings! Comment your bluebonnet sightings below, or send them to mmedina@ksat.com. Try to be specific about where you saw them and if it's safe to take photos in the area.

Check out the map of sightings:

