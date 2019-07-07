Argument leads to man hitting teen with a piece of wood

SAN ANTONIO - Elvin Sanford, 47, is facing injury to a child charges after he hit a 14-year-old girl with a piece of lumber, according to San Antonio police.

On May 28, Sanford's children went to the house where the 14-year-old girl lives and tried to start a fight with her brother, according to an arrest affidavit. Sanford later showed up at the home and got into an argument with the girl's father.

Police then say Sanford grabbed a piece of lumber with nails in it and started hitting the family dog. The 14-year-old tried to stop him from hitting the dog, so Sanford hit her, according to the affidavit.

Sanford drove away and police arrested him Saturday.

