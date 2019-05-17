Arrest made in 2016 slaying at Southeast Side fast food restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - A 52-year-old man was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on the Southeast Side more than two years ago.

Juarez Bibbs has been charged with murder in the death of 38-year-old Eddie Carter, according to an arrest affidavit.

San Antonio police officers found Carter’s body at a Jack in the Box restaurant on Rigsby Avenue in the early morning hours of Dec. 28, 2016.

Carter was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives were also notified of another shooting at a nearby car wash where the victim was transported to the hospital. That victim was listed in the affidavit as Bibbs.

Officers went to the hospital and questioned Bibbs about Carter’s shooting.

According to an affidavit, Bibbs told them he was robbed and shot at the car wash on Rigsby Avenue and Lakefront Drive and did not know Carter.

Officers went to the car wash and did not see signs of a shooting or blood at the scene, the affidavit said.

Detectives submitted blood and DNA samples taken from the Carter’s crime scene and a match was found in April 2018.

According to the affidavit, Bibbs’ DNA was found inside Carter’s vehicle in the front passenger seat.

Police said in the affidavit the evidence indicated Bibbs was at the scene of Carter’s murder.

Bibbs was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with Carter’s death, the affidavit stated.

