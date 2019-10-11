Authorities identify teen killed in East Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office identified one of two men fatally shot Wednesday night on the East Side.

San Antonio police were called to the 4500 block of Lakewood Drive just west of Loop 410 around 8 p.m., where they found two men with fatal gunshot wounds.

Devion Webb, 18, was identified as one of those men. The other man, who is 40, has not yet been identified as authorities search for his next of kin.

Police Chief William McManus said the two men were arguing in the parking lot with another man, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

The third gunshot victim, a man in his 50s, was shot in the face, police said.

It's unclear what led to the argument or if anyone will face charges in this case.

