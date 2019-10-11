Deadly shooting adds to crime spike in East Side neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have made hundreds of calls to an East Side neighborhood since the beginning of the year. Adding to that, a shooting killed two people and sent another to a hospital Wednesday night, police said.

Thursday, people who live in that community are speaking out about what some see as an ongoing crime trend.

"I was inside using the bathroom, come back, ‘bam, bam, bam.' Damn what happened here? And they were laying on the ground over there," said one man who did not want to be identified.

The man recalled the triple shooting that occurred before 8 p.m. on Wednesday on Lakewood Drive near South W.W. White. Two men were killed and another was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his face.

"It just shocked me really bad to see something like that happen up here," the man said.

He added that he's shocked but not necessarily surprised by crime in his neighborhood. As police were questioning him as a witness, he says he became a victim of wrongdoing.

"One of the guys who was involved took off with my bike," the man said.

According to the San Antonio Police Department's crime tracker map, there have been hundreds of crimes reported within a mile radius of Wednesday's shooting. While many appear to be thefts and assaults, the recent shooting is striking a chord with Rahman Md, the owner of The Pit Stop Convenience Store, which was blocked off for hours because of the investigation.

"It was really scary, brother. You know shooting is always scary," Md said.

Md added that Wednesday night's violence reached a peak since the three years he's operated there. It's something he hopes to never experience again.

"I feel sorry for the family, whoever lose their family," Md said.

Witnesses said the shooting was prompted by a man who caught his girlfriend cheating. However, those reports have not been confirmed.

