Bar owner, patron accused of assaulting officer after SAPD breaks up after hours drinking party

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio police officer attempting to stop bar patrons from drinking after hours was injured after the establishment's owner and a customer assaulted him, an SAPD incident report confirms.

The attack happened Oct. 3, just before 3 a.m., at the Garden Bistro Bar in the 18300 block of Blanco Rd.

An SAPD officer patrolling near the far North Side location said he saw between 40-50 customers on the patio of the bar dancing and consuming alcoholic beverages while music played.

After the officer turned on his vehicle's overhead emergency lights and told the patrons through a loud speaker that the bar should be closed a suspect identified as Ninfa Ruiz told him Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission Laws did not apply to the establishment.

A second suspect, later identified as bar owner Rodrigo Jardon-Ayala, yelled at the officer to turn off his emergency lights, the report states.

The officer wrote that he witnessed Ruiz and Jardon-Ayala drink liquid that appeared to be an alcoholic beverage.

The officer wrote that he then jumped over the wall of the patio, causing patrons to run inside the business.

Despite customers attempting to block his path, the officer began to place Ruiz in custody.

She then "pulled her wrist away...leaned on a wall, picked up her right leg and used her right foot to stomp kick me in the ribs on the left side of the body," the report states.

The kick caused the officer to temporarily lose his breath, according to the report.

Jardon-Ayala was then accused of tackling the officer from behind.

The report states that the officer was eventually able to arrest both suspects.

Although the incident report states Ruiz would be charged with consuming alcoholic beverages after hours and Jardon-Ayala would be charged with permitting consumption of alcoholic beverages during prohibited hours, both were booked on felony charges of assault on a peace officer.

Jardon-Ayala was also charged with interference with public duties, according to Central Magistration records.

Both suspects are now free on bond.

