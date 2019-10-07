MacArthur football coach charged with assault after incident in North Central Texas

BROWN COUNTY, Texas - The head football coach at MacArthur High School was arrested in North Central Texas over the weekend, accused of impeding the breath of a person he was assaulting, booking records show.

Ben Cook was taken into custody Sunday and released the same day on a $10,000 bond by the Brown County Sheriff's Office.

A spokesperson for North East Independent School District said Cook has been placed on administrative leave and will remain on leave until the investigation is completed.

MacArthur High School did not have a game this past week. The Brahmas are 1-4 this season, 0-2 in district play. Cook makes about $90,000 a year.

Since Cook was charged with impeding the breath of his victim, he will face a higher level offense.

