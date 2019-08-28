South Texas county official caught fondling himself in San Antonio park bathroom, police say

SAN ANTONIO - The Jim Wells County district clerk was arrested at a San Antonio park after a police officer caught him fondling himself in a restroom, according to multiple reports.

Rene David Guerrero is charged with a misdemeanor charge indecent exposure, according to Bexar County court records. The Alice Echo News-Journal identified him as the county's district clerk. He also served on the Alice Independent School District board for 26 years, according to the newspaper.

Guerrero went into the bathroom of Rusty Lyons Park behind a San Antonio Park Police officer in plain clothes on Aug. 20, according to an arrest report obtained by KIIITV.

Guerrero entered the only available stall and did not close the door, according to the report. While washing his hands at the sink, the officer saw Guerrero facing a window.

Guerrero was allegedly fondling himself, according to the report.

The officer alerted an on-duty officer, who arrested Guerrero, according to the report.

Guerrero was released from Bexar County Jail after posting a $500 bail, court records show. His arraignment is set for Sept. 17.

