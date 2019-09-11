Central Texas teacher charged with improper relationship with female student

LOCKHART, Texas - A Lockhart High School teacher was arrested Tuesday after she admitted to having an improper relationship with a female student.

Taylor Seymour, 26, told police the relationship began last summer and involved kissing, according to the Statesman.

Seymour, who is from Kyle, has worked for the district since 2016 as a teacher and a coach.

A complaint to Child Protective Services prompted an investigation by the Lockhart Police Department and the school district, the Statesman reported.

Married Lockhart teacher accused of sexual relationship with student grins in mugshot

“The trust between a teacher and student is sacred, and we do not and will not tolerate any violation of that trust,” said Superintendent of School Mark Estrada in a letter to parents.

Estrada told parents Seymour would not be returning to the district and asked parents to stay vigilant in encouraging their children to say something to an adult if they see or hear something concerning.

Texas teacher, wife of school district AD accused of improper relationship with student, 15

Seymour turned herself in to LPD and has been booked into Caldwell County Jail, according to the San Marcos Corridor.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call LPD Detective David Martinez at 512-398-4401.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.