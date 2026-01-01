Pickup Lines: Elmer Zubiate working on comeback after business move led him to walk away from his company

SAN ANTONIO – The latest episode of Pickup Lines features Zooby CEO and Founder Elmer Zubiate.

The Odessa native got his start in air condition repair in high school, while growing up laying carpet with his dad and cleaning houses with his mom.

“We didn’t have much,” Zubiate said. “But we had the necessities.”

As a teenager, Zubiate quickly realized physical labor would shape his future. A vocational class in high school introduced him to air conditioning, a trade that would eventually change his life.

The family didn’t have central air at home. Through a class project, Zubiate and his classmates installed a decades-old unit in his house — giving his family air conditioning for the first time and giving him a career path.

In the mid-1990s, Elmer left West Texas for San Antonio, encouraged by his brother and searching for more opportunity. The move wasn’t immediately lucrative — but it proved life-changing.

“San Antonio just proved to be the best city in the world,” Zubiate said. “It has the best people.”

Starting with about $1,500 and no business background, Zubiate launched his own company, learning the business through trial and error. Over time, that small operation grew into a household name, with television commercials, billboards and Spurs partnerships, making Elmer’s AC a recognizable brand across South Texas.

At the height of that success, Zubiate made the difficult decision to sell the company as part of an expansion effort across Texas. While financially successful, the move ultimately took the business in a direction that no longer aligned with his values.

“My mission wasn’t done,” he said. “It was never about the money. It was about culture and changing lives.”

Zubiate said leaving the company — and the brand built around his own name — was one of the hardest chapters of his life. He leaned heavily on his faith and the principles instilled by his parents.

Today, Zubiate is forging a comeback in San Antonio with his new company, Zooby, a construction and home services company focused on remodeling and craftsmanship. His focus remains on culture, integrity, and customer service.

“Don’t lie. Don’t cheat. Don’t take advantage of people,” Zubiate said. “If you make a mistake, admit it and make it right.”

Zubiate said his goal is not just to build homes, but to help build people — training tradesmen, supporting small businesses and strengthening the San Antonio community that supported him from the start.

“I wouldn’t have anything if it wasn’t for San Antonio,” he said. “I’m not going anywhere.”

Watch the full Pickup Lines with Elmer Zubiate in the video player above.

Ernie Zuniga started Pickup Lines, a digital talk show, straight from his vehicle. The segments feature a diverse range of guests, including executives, small business owners, and everyday individuals, as they share personal journeys, news, and stories.