New Bexar County voter cards to be mailed; Unregistered voters have 1 month to register for primary election

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – New Bexar County voter registration cards will be mailed out to residents ahead of the 2026 primary election.

With many voter registration cards expiring at the end of the year, the Bexar County Elections Department is working with the Secretary of State’s office to deliver the cards in the coming weeks.

If you have not registered to vote, the deadline to do so is Feb. 2. Click here to register before the primary election, which begins with early voting on Feb. 17.

Primary Election Day will be on March 3. General Election Day will take place later in the year on Nov. 3.

