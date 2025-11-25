Bexar County Elections Department set to receive $4 million for voting equipment

The Bexar County Elections Department is set to receive $4 million in federal funds for voting equipment.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Elections Department is set to receive $4 million in federal funds for voting equipment.

Bexar County Elections Administrator Michele Carew announced the funds, which will be allocated from the Help America Vote Act (HAVA), in a news release Monday.

“They originally offered $86,000. I am delighted that we will receive $4 million as it will allow us to expand our voting locations and also to purchase more poll pads,” Carew said.

Carew told the Bexar County Elections Commission about the funds on Thursday, according to the release. She also gave a Year One report, including an after-action review of the Nov. 4 election and information about the March 2026 joint primary election.

