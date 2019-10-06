BCSO: Off-duty SAPD officer arrested for DWI; was belligerent, refused to get into patrol unit

SAN ANTONIO - An off-duty San Antonio police officer was arrested Saturday during a traffic stop on suspicion of DWI, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

BCSO said a traffic deputy initiated a stop around 10:30 p.m. in the 9000 block of South Presa Street when they saw a driver going south on a northbound lane.

When the deputy went up to the driver’s car, the driver told the deputy he was an off-duty officer with the San Antonio Police Department, according to BCSO. Officials said the officer refused a field sobriety test.

The deputy then arrested Jose Angel Hinojosa, 38, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, BCSO said.

The Sheriff’s Office said Hinojosa became belligerent toward the deputy and refused to get into the patrol unit. The deputy was finally able to get him into the vehicle after repeated attempts and after adjusting the handcuffs a few times, officials said.

A blood draw warrant was filed after Hinojosa refused a breath test at the Justice Intake Center, according to BCSO.

Hinojosa was escorted to jail by the Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team due to his belligerent behavior after the blood draw warrant was obtained.

SAPD said Hinojosa is a 12-year veteran of the police department and is currently assigned to the South Patrol "A" shift. He will be placed on administrative leave while administrative and criminal proceedings are conducted, SAPD said.

