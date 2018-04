HOUSTON - Former first lady Barbara Bush will be remembered by family, friends, dignitaries and Houstonians after her death Tuesday.

A memorial service will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Martin's Episcopal Church at 717 Sage Road.

Details about a public viewing for Mrs. Bush as she lays in repose will be forthcoming.



