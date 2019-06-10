BCSO: 2 men spray southwest Bexar County home with gunfire

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a home in southwest Bexar County became the target of several rounds of gunfire Sunday afternoon, a Bexar County Sheriff's Office sergeant said.

Deputies were called to the 15200 block of Trawalter Road for a reported shooting in progress, but when they arrived, the gunmen had already left the scene. No one was injured.

Authorities deployed a helicopter to search for the two shooters but later called off the search after learning that the main suspect was picked up by an individual in a pickup truck and was last seen heading toward Lytle.

Deputies suspect the shooting may be gang-related.

A spokesman for the Sheriff's Office said arrest warrants for those involved in the shooting are forthcoming.

