BCSO announces new safety, security procedures following escape of 3 inmates

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office unveiled new safety and security measures Friday after three inmates escaped from the Bexar County Jail.

Barricades were put up in the immediate area in front of the Bexar County Detention Center.

The area past the barriers is restricted to law enforcement vehicles and no thru traffic is allowed, according to officials with the Sheriff's Office.

“Although this may present a minor inconvenience to those who use these roads on a daily basis, public safety and the security of the facility is number one priority,” a release from the Sheriff's Office said.

Officials also said they intend on adding more deputies, additional physical inspections of the jail, as well as additional road closures.

The inmates, identified as Jacob Brownson, Eric Trevino and Luis Arroyo, escaped through the front side of the jail on March 2 and were spotted by jail visitors, who alerted sheriff officials, Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

On Thursday, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged 17-year-old Marcos Maldonado, 23-year-old Michelle Ramirez, and 59-year-old Gabriella De Arroyo with aiding in the escape of the inmates.

CONTINUING COVERAGE ON KSAT.COM:

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.