3 suspects accused of aiding escaped inmates at Bexar County Jail arrested

SAN ANTONIO - Three have been arrested in connection with the escape of three inmates from the Bexar County Jail last Friday, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

Marcos Maldonado, 17, a friend of inmate Eric Trevino, Michelle Ramirez, 23, who was the getaway driver, and Trevino’s ex-girlfriend and Gabriella de Arroyo, 59, who is the mother inmate Luis Arroyo, are charged with aiding in the escape of the inmates. Sheriff Javier Salazar said their charges may be upgraded to organized crime or conspiracy at a later date.

Salazar said the trio had made a trip to the Bexar County Jail on Feb. 23 to smuggle contraband into the jail. He said they brought narcotics, prescription drugs and tools that were used in the escape.

Ramirez also drove the car the day they visited the jail. De Arroyo went to a hardware store previously to purchase the tools, Salazar said.

Salazar said Maldonado took the articles of contraband and fastened them to a fishing line that was hanging from one of the recreational areas. The inmates had made a small hole in the mesh on the edge of one of the areas.

Once the contraband was brought into the jail, the inmates started making the hole bigger and sawing through jail bars, Salazar said.

The sheriff said at least four other inmates will have charges added for aiding the three inmates in the escape. He said their names will be released at a later date.

Salazar said the cutting of the bars was possibly over several days.

“They’re pretty thick bars. They’re no easy task,” he said.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an inspection of all recreational areas in the jail. They’re all closed and being reopened as officials check them.

Salazar said at this time, he doesn’t believe any deputies were involved with helping in the escape.

“We’re not ruling anything out at this point,” he said.

The Sheriff’s Office will be creating a team whose sole purpose is to test escape methods at the jail in order to prevent future escapes.

“I want them to be familiar with every nook and cranny of this jail from the inside and outside,” Salazar said.

Salazar said the Sheriff’s Office is working with county officials to find ways to secure the facility even more.

“It’s just a matter of updating the facility and we have the county’s support to do that,” Salazar said.

Salazar believes deputies have arrested everyone involved, but officials are still investigating further.

