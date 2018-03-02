Bexar County Jail escape: How did it happen?

SAN ANTONIO - Three capital murder suspects escaped the Bexar County Jail Friday morning, spending about 40 minutes outside before being captured.

The three inmates have been identified as Eric Trevino, Jacob Brownson and Luis Antonio “Tony” Arroyo.

“It was a pretty miraculous feat,” Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Salazar said the trio was able to cut a hole in some mesh about 20 feet above a recreation area and climb out.

From there, they were able to jump out onto a lower roof section, Salazar said, then climb down the front of the jail using some bedsheets tied together.

They were able to escape in a white vehicle, driven by an ex-girlfriend of one of the escapees, Salazar said. She drove them to the intersection of Blanco and Hildebrand and dropped them off at a Sonic to get some food.

The woman then called 911 and told a dispatcher where to find the trio, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said. That woman will face charges including hindering apprehension, Salazar said.

Witnesses visiting other inmates spotted the men escaping and alerted jail officials, who contacted other agencies, including San Antonio police and the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

Salazar said an investigation will be launched to find out how the men planned and hatched their plan.

“(It took some) athletic ability on their part to get up to that area,” Salazar said. “So we’ve got some work to do.”

Arroyo, Brownson and the woman are being questioned by sheriff's officials.

Trevino was taken to University Hospital to be treated for a foot injury he suffered during the escape.

Formal charges against the four are pending, but Salazar said the three men will likely face escape charges, plus any resisting arrest charges that may apply.

