Beloved San Antonio plant nursery closing, owners transforming property into free community garden

SAN ANTONIO – As San Antonio continues to grow, green space across the city is becoming harder to find. A longtime local nursery is now closing — but instead of being sold or developed, its land will remain green for the community.

After 45 years in business, Shades of Green nursery is shutting its doors, but the two-acre property isn’t going anywhere.

Bob Webster, who co-owns Shades of Green with Roberta Churchin, said the decision to close the nursery has been emotional, but the vision for what comes next makes it worthwhile.

“We’ve shed tears over our decision to, you know, let the nursery go,” Webster said. “But then when we look at what we want to create, oh my gosh, this is going to be the most special place anyone could ever imagine.”

Instead of development, the owners are transforming the space into a nonprofit community green space called the Shades of Green Legacy Garden — a place designed to feel like a free, public botanical garden where people can work, read, relax or bring their kids.

“Shades of Green Legacy Garden will be free of charge, open to the public probably 365 days a year, or very close to that,” Webster said.

The property could have been sold for a significant profit, but Webster said money wasn’t the driving force behind their decision.

“This property is worth several million dollars,” Webster said. “We’ve been offered a lot of money. But you know, there’s things in life really that are more important than money. Not that money’s not an important thing.”

Turning the vision into reality will take significant funding. Webster estimates the project will cost about $9 million and said they are actively working to secure donors. If funding comes together as planned, the garden could be completed in about two years.

Preserving green space, Webster said, is especially important as development continues to expand across San Antonio.

“Of course, you know, the mental aspect of it,” he said. “People need a connection with nature, so to speak. People need connection with living things.”

For Webster, the project is ultimately about legacy — and leaving something meaningful behind for future generations.

“What kind of legacy can we leave to the community? Because everybody ought to leave this world a better place than they found it,” Webster said. “And so we came to the conclusion that the best thing we could do is create a beautiful public garden, a place where people could come and relax. And we’ll call it the Shades of Green Legacy Garden.”

