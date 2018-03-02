Here's everything we know about the 3 inmates who escaped the Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO - The three male inmates who escaped from the Bexar County Jail on Friday morning were all being held for murder charges, with the most recent coming in December 2017 in the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the three men, who he described as “violent offenders,” were able to escape from the jail’s recreational area after cutting a hole in mesh material 20 feet up from the ground.

Salazar said the men climbed out using bedsheets to the front entrance of the jail where a female getaway driver was waiting for them in a white four-door sedan.

The inmates were identified as Eric Trevino, Jacob Brownson and Luis Antonio “Tony” Arroyo.

Along with their capital murder charges, Salazar said the three men could face escape and evading arrest charges.

The female driver has not been identified, but San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said she is an ex-girlfriend of one of the escapees.

Salazar said the woman could face charges in the escape of the inmates.

Formal charges against the four are pending.

Here’s what we know about the escapees:

ERIC TREVINO

On Dec. 20, SAPD officers arrested Trevino in connection with the shooting death of Rene Blancas Jr., just days before his fourth birthday.

Trevino is accused of pulling up beside a family who was traveling down New Laredo Highway near Briggs Avenue when he opened fire once on the car, striking Blancas in the head on Nov. 4.

On the day of Trevino’s arrest, McManus said there is a lot of information and evidence that points to him being the gunman.

McManus also shared Trevino had five felony and two misdemeanor warrants out for his arrest that were unrelated to the shooting of Blancas.

In a live stream video shared on KSAT.com, Trevino denied the allegations claiming, “I didn’t hurt nobody. I didn’t kill no little boy.”

SAPD officials said Trevino will be charged with capital murder on the night of his arrest.

JACOB BROWNSON

On Dec. 14, 2016, Brownson was already in the Bexar County Jail on an unrelated aggravated charge when he was arrested in the connection with the shooting deaths of three men in a North Side apartment.

According to an affidavit, the triple slaying was treated as an errand for Brownson, describing that his wife and three young children were waiting outside in a van during the shooting.

Anthony Rodrigues, 24, Pedro Garcia Jr., 21, and Matthew Martinez, 22, were found dead on Sept. 27, 2016, at La Paloma Apartments at 102 W. Rampart Drive. Each was found with several gunshot wounds.

Brownson’s wife told police he had picked her up from the apartment the morning of the killings, around the same time witnesses heard several gunshots.

Brownson’s wife told police that while she and their kids waited in the van, Brownson walked back inside the apartment only to later be seen walking quickly back to the vehicle.

Investigators found blood in a van that Brownson told police was his wife’s, telling them that the van had been stolen.

Brownson was charged with capital murder in the deaths of the three men.

LUIS ARROYO

On Jan. 24, 2016, Arroyo was arrested for a vicious attack that left two people dead and a third victim injured from gunshot and stab wounds.

When SAPD officers arrived at a home at the 3800 block of Sherril Brook Road near Bandera Road on Sept. 21 just before 11:30 p.m., they found a man identified as Rodney Spring in his 40s shot to death, and two women each shot and stabbed.

One of the women, identified as 36-year-old Quikether Jackson, died on the day of Arroyo’s arrest from wounds suffered in the bloody assault.

A detective told KSAT 12 the morning after that the two women were believed to be in a mother-daughter relationship.

Police said they tracked Arroyo down to the apartment complex in the 7600 block of Callaghan Road where officers and SWAT closed in and apprehended him.

SAPD officials charged Arroyo with capital murder in the deaths of the man and woman.

