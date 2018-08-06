BCSO deputy arrested on charge of family violence

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputy has been arrested overnight, accused of felony family violence.

Deputy Eric Rodriguez, 31, was arrested around 12:45 a.m.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, Rodriguez has been with the department since December 2014.

He was assigned to the detention center and will now be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs is conducting a separate but concurrent investigation into the arrest.

