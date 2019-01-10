BCSO: 2 teens, 1 woman found dead inside home in Far NW Bexar County luxury community

BEXAR COUNTY - Two teen girls and a woman were found dead from gunshot wounds Thursday morning inside a home in a gated, luxury community in far Northwest Bexar County.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said first responders were called around 9:04 a.m. to the home in the 11300 block of Anaqua Springs Road, which is in the Anaqua Springs Ranch community.

Salazar said a man, who is in a dating relationship with the woman, called 911 after finding the three dead inside the home.

The man told deputies he stayed outside the home Wednesday night, and when he went inside the next morning, he found the three dead, Salazar said.

Salazar said early indications have revealed the two teen girls were murdered and investigators are still trying to determine if the woman, who is in her 30s, was shot and killed by another person or died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds. He said a total of four people were found to be living at the home -- three of whom were the victims.

The three victims are believed to be "in a family relationship," Salazar said.

