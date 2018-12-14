BCSO mistakenly releases inmate, recaptures him

SAN ANTONIO - A 36-year-old man was back in custody Thursday after he was mistakenly released from the Bexar County Jail.

Gilbert Lopez was released Wednesday due to a clerical error, Bexar County Sheriff's Office spokesman Johnny Garcia said.

After discovering that Lopez was missing, deputies established communication with him and placed him into custody around 5 p.m. Thursday after locating him at the intersection of Huron Street and Flanders Avenue.

Lopez will be charged with possession of a controlled substance, Garcia said.

