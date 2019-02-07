BCSO records employee charged with aggravated sexual assault of child

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has arrested a records employee from within the department and has charged him with sexually assaulting a child, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Jose Angel Laines, 44, is currently assigned to the Sheriff's Office records section and has been employed with the Sheriff’s Office since 2004.

According to a press release sent by the Sheriff's Office, deputies from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit placed him in custody Thursday.

“The disturbing allegations against this 14-year employee go back to at least a decade. We are glad our warrants team was able to get him into custody. We have already initiated termination proceedings and we stand ready to assist SAPD with whatever they may need," Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

The press release said the Bexar County Sheriff’s Public Integrity Unit has begun an administrative investigation into the incident, and is working in conjunction with the San Antonio Police Department pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.

Laines has been placed on unpaid administrative leave. He is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact, and has a $75,000 bond for each charge.

