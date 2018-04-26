BCSO: Too early to label stabbing deaths a double murder in SE Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - A spokesman for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said investigators are not sure yet how a married couple ended up with fatal stab wounds at their home Thursday morning.

Deputy Johnny Garcia, a public information officer for BCSO, said he’s not able to determine whether this may be a double murder case, or perhaps something else.

“We don't have any information on that at this time. It's still early,” Garcia said.

A neighbor’s call to 911 around 5:30 a.m. eventually resulted in a deputy discovering the bodies in the 4400 block of Lost Hills Drive.

The neighbor reported hearing a loud argument at a home across the street.

While that woman was on the phone with dispatchers, she told them she heard a single gunshot, Garcia said.

After the deputies arrived, they began to search the area for the source of the unusual noises.

“A deputy was able to locate a vehicle with the trunk open,” Garcia said. “Due to the time (of the day), he found it a little bit suspicious so he began investigating.”

On the porch of the home near the vehicle, the deputy found a man in his 60s suffering from multiple stab wounds.

When the deputy searched the home, he then found the man’s wife, also in her 60s, already dead from stab wounds.

The man was rushed to a hospital but also died of his wounds.

Early on, deputies at the scene said they were looking for the person who stabbed the couple.

Later, Garcia said it was not clear what happened or whether there was another person involved in the deaths.

All of it nearly got by Santiago Ortiz, who only realized what was happening when he went to take out his trash.

“I heard it this morning, it was some yelling,” Ortiz said. “But I didn't pay any attention to it.”

Ortiz and his wife, Rebecca, live a few doors down from the home where investigators were working.

They said the couple who was found dead usually kept to themselves.

While they missed the initial commotion, they couldn’t help but notice the crime scene later.

Deputies sealed off the home with crime scene tape and searched the neighborhood with a dog and helicopter.

“It’s really scary,” Rebecca Ortiz said. “You're wondering if he's around still in the neighborhood. We kept looking and wondering where could he hide.”

Investigators did not immediately locate anyone related to the stabbings, although they did question several people who live in the area.

