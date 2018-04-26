BCSO: 1 dead, 1 in critical condition after stabbing in SE Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after they were both found stabbed early Thursday morning at a home in Southeast Bexar County, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

The stabbings were reported around 6 a.m. in the 4400 block of Lost Hills Drive, which is located not far from Interstate 37 and Mathis Road.

Deputies said a neighbor on Lost Hills Drive called the authorities after hearing a loud disturbance across the street and was on the phone with dispatchers when she heard a gunshot.

Deputies arrived and noticed a car outside a home across the street from the neighbor with the trunk open. Deputies said they thought it was odd and took a look around the property. That's when, officials said, a deputy found a man in his 60s stabbed on the front porch and then found a woman, also in her 60s, dead from stab wounds inside the home.

The injured man was taken to an area hospital where he was reported to have died. But according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, they have retracted that statement and now say the man is still in critical condition.

At this time it unclear why the stabbings occurred. Previously a deputy said they were looking for a suspect but a public information officer said it’s too early to tell what happened, or if there’s another person involved.

