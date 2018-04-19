Police: Family hears scream, finds daughter-in-law fatally stabbed

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after a woman was found fatally stabbed outside her family's home late Wednesday night.

The stabbing was reported just before 11:30 p.m. in the backyard of a house in the 600 block of Fenfield Avenue, which is located near New Laredo Highway and Southwest Military Highway on the city's Southwest Side.

According to police, the family living inside the home heard their daughter-in-law screaming. Upon investigation, they found her with a stab wound to the upper chest.

Emergency crews responded to the call but pronounced the woman dead at the scene. The name and age of the woman deceased are not currently known.

Police also did not release any information regarding a suspect or a motive for the stabbing.

