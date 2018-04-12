Man stabbed confronting suspected car thieves in parking lot, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Police are searching for three suspects after a man was stabbed twice at a North Side apartment complex overnight.

The incident occurred around midnight at the Ashford Tanglewood Apartments, which is located in the 200 block of Tanglebriar Lane, not far from North New Braunfels Avenue and Eisenhower Road.

According to police, the victim and his brother witnessed someone breaking into a car in the parking lot and had confronted them. That's when, police say, two additional men popped out from behind a vehicle, one possessing a knife and the other a gun.

The man ended up getting stabbed in the arm and chest in a skirmish, police said. He was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for his injuries.

The suspects, believed to be in their 20s, then fled in two different vehicles. Police did not describe what they were driving.

