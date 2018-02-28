Man hospitalized, woman detained following far North Side stabbing

SAN ANTONIO - A man has been hospitalized and woman has been detained following a stabbing on the city's far North Side, San Antonio police said Wednesday.

The stabbing was reported around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 11500 block of Braesview, located not far from Lockhill Selma Road and Wurzbach Parkway.

According to police, the man and a woman had been arguing in their apartment when the woman allegedly stabbed the man.

RELATED: Man stabbed after bar fight on the River Walk, police say

RELATED: Woman found fatally stabbed in home; husband charged, police say

The woman then attempted to drive the man to get medical attention but pulled over at the Indigo Apartments to call for help, police said.

Police said the woman is now in custody and that the man, believed to be in his 20s, was transported to University Hospital for his stab wound. His condition is not currently known.

Officers did not say what caused the initial argument.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.