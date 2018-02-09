Man stabbed after fight escalates outside River Walk bar

SAN ANTONIO - A man was taken to an area hospital after police say he was was stabbed during a scuffle that began as a bar fight near the River Walk.

The stabbing was reported around 2 a.m. near North Presa and College Street downtown.

According to police, a fight in one of the River Walk bars spilled out onto the street and the victim, a man in his 20s, was stabbed in the stomach.

Police said the victim could not describe the men involved in the fight and police say that they had already fled the scene by the time officers arrived.

The victim was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for his injury. His condition is not known.

Officers said that a second person was also hurt in the fight and that person was treated at the scene.

