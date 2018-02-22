South Side woman killed in violent domestic disturbance, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A South Side woman is dead after what police are calling a violent domestic disturbance in the 900 block of Ware Boulevard.

Police have arrested 32-year-old Christian Martinez and charged him with murder. Police said he killed the woman he was dating and was even possibly married to.

The block was closed off to traffic for hours, and the house where the alleged murder happened was surrounded by police tape.

She is “a deceased female somewhere in her 30s. We do have a family member in custody that’s being questioned right now,” said Sgt. Dax Scarnato, with the San Antonio Police Department.

Neighbors sent KSAT a video they said is of the victim’s husband. The video appears to show a man coming out of the house wearing all white, with blood-stained pants before being handcuffed on the ground around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“It sucks to say, but we kind of expected something like this coming from this guy. Ever since he moved in, things have just been happening,” said Albert Ornelas, a neighbor.

Within the four years or so of the family living at the home, neighbors said police have been called to the house several times before.

“Just some random calls that didn’t make sense,” Scarnato said.

“The cops were here yesterday morning, went in, nothing happened. They left. Today, they’re here again, but for something much worse,” Ornelas said.

The woman’s family members showed up to the home screaming and crying after hearing about her death.

Police remind domestic violence victims there is help available.

“We have the special victims unit. You can call 207-SAPD, ask for that unit and ask to speak to a detective because if it goes too long, something like this could happen,” Scarnato said.

Police wouldn’t say how the woman was killed. They said the couple has children who were not home at the time.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

