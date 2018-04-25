Man stabbed multiple times during altercation with family member, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man was taken to an area hospital after he was stabbed multiple times by a family member during altercation late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident was reported just before midnight at a home in the 2800 block of Ruiz Street, which is located not far from N.W. 34th Street and North General McMullen Drive on the city's West Side.

According to police, the man had been drinking and fighting with the family member. That's when, police said, the man stabbed the relative multiple times.

The injured man was not cooperating with police when he was transported to University Hospital, police said. His name, age and condition are not currently known.

It is also unclear what, if any charges will be filed against the man who did the stabbing. His name and and age are also not known.

