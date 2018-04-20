Man's stabbing by wife possibly self-defense, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man was taken to an area hospital after he was stabbed by wife, likely in self-defense, San Antonio police said Friday.

The stabbing was reported just before 2 a.m. in the 5600 block of Kless Drive, which is located not far from Old Pearsall Road on the city's Southwest Side.

According to police, the man in his 30s was transported to the hospital with a punctured lung. Police said based upon the evidence, the stabbing may have been in self-defense.

Police however did not disclose what led to the altercation.

Officials said the investigation will have to conclude before they can determine what, if any charges will be filed. No names have been released.

