Trinity University, Culinary Institute of America students work together for “cheesy” new competition

SAN ANTONIO – Local college students reached across disciplines to learn what business and cooking have in common.

Twenty students from Trinity University and the Culinary Institute of America at San Antonio were split into small teams to develop market-ready grilled cheese concepts.

The students sold their dishes, combining business acumen with culinary creativity, on Sunday at the Pearl and competed for attendees’ favorite.

“It’s been an eye-opener,” culinary student Emanuel Lopez said. “We get to see everyone’s perspective on this business side, and it kind of shows us what we lack and what we can improve on.”

In the week leading up to the event, students split their time between business classes at Trinity, where they developed business plans and marketing strategies, and professional kitchen facilities at the Culinary Institute, where they brought their concepts to life.

“I want them to feel really proud of the work,” said Mar-y-sol Salinas-McCoy, senior director for academic success at Trinity.

Throughout the program, participants received mentorship from San Antonio’s leading hospitality and entrepreneurship experts.

Organizers from both schools said they’re interested in bringing the program back again next year.

