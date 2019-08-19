Shed fires in South Bexar County deemed 'suspicious'

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - The Bexar County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a suspicious fire in South Bexar County early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called around 4:15 a.m. to a home in the 19200 block of FM 1937, not far from Highway 281 and Loop 1604.

According to Bexar County Fire offcials, firefighters arrived to find two sheds behind a vacant house on fire. Initial reports indicated the fire had caused an explosion.

Firefighters said the fire destroyed everything inside the two sheds, but that it did not spread to any of the nearby homes. The initial explosion was a propane tank that blew, firefighters said.

Fire officials have deemed the fire as suspicious in nature and called the Fire Marshal's office to investigate. The damage caused by the fire is roughly $30,000.

No one was hurt.

