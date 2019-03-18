BCSO deputy once suspended for hazing is arrested on suspicion of drunken driving

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputy once suspended in connection with a hazing incident was arrested late Sunday night on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Sources tell the KSAT 12 Defenders, Ryan Ferrell, 28, was off duty when he was arrested around 10:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Interstate 10 West, near Vance Jackson Road.

The Sheriff's Office said Monday Ferrell, a six-year veteran with the Sheriff's Office, is currently assigned to the detention division.

Ferrell will be placed on administrative duty pending further criminal investigation of the case by the San Antonio Police Department. The Sheriff's Office's Internal Affairs Department will also be conducting a separate investigation into the incident.

"We continue to work proactively to prevent this pervasive issue through education and training. Nonetheless, as issues occur, we will take decisive action," Sheriff Javier Salazar said in an emailed statement. "I personally terminated three employees last week for alcohol-related incidents, and will continue my strong stance on discipline and accountability."

Ferrell previously had received a 30-day suspension for his role in a hazing incident captured in a Snapchat video, which showed a 4-year-old trying to use a department-issued stun gun on a deputy.

The Bexar County District Attorney's Office said in March 2018 that it would not charge Ferrell or six other deputies for the hazing incident, citing insufficient evidence. The deputies were facing possible charges of child endangerment, unlawful restraint and hazing.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.