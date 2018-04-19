Bexar County deputy who knocked out wedding guest turns himself in, report says

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County deputy was indicted following an investigation into an assault that occurred in February 2017 while the deputy was off duty, according to a statement released Thursday by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Jose Raul Paez turned himself in to authorities after his indictment and has appeared before a magistrate, the statement said.

According to an affidavit, Paez and his girlfriend were guests at a wedding on February 26, 2017, when they both engaged in a confrontation with two other guests in the early-morning hours just before the wedding reception ended.

The affidavit states that Paez's girlfriend was on the dance floor dancing with a large group when she became angry with a man who, she claimed, had repeatedly stepped on her and run into her.

The man had been drinking and later stated he ran into Paez's girlfriend by accident, according to the affidavit.

Although the man apologized to Paez's girlfriend, she remained angry and pushed him. The man's wife then arrived and confronted her, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, the two women began "fighting and pulling each other's hair," which led to Paez and the man attempting to separate them.

During that dispute, Paez suddenly punched and knocked out the man, causing him to fall backward and lose consciousness, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states that Paez and his girlfriend took off and the man could not be revived for several minutes.

The man was later transported to the hospital, where his lip was stitched and he was diagnosed with a concussion, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, the man's wife was able to identify Paez and his girlfriend through pictures that were shared on Facebook by the bride.

Paez was hired on Jan. 23, 2012, and has been placed on administrative leave, effective Thursday.

Paez was assigned to the BCSO Adult Detention Center prior to this incident.

Paez has been charged with one count of assault causing bodily injury.

The charge against Paez was filed at-large by the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Internal Affairs is conducting a separate but concurrent administrative investigation into this matter, the statement said.

