Birthday celebration at sports bar leads to fatal VIP section shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man accused of fatally shooting another man at a San Antonio sports bar was upset the victim was in his reserved section while he was celebrating his birthday, according to an arrest affidavit.

San Antonio police arrested Tremaurya Powell, 24, on Monday in the shooting death of Terrence Lamont Scott, 26.

Police said Powell was celebrating his birthday Nov. 17 at Chaser's Sports Bar on the city's North Side and became "extremely aggressive" toward bar patrons and began starting fights with them, according to the affidavit.

A witness told police that he, Scott and their girlfriends were near the club's left stage when Powell told them to "move out of his section, which he had reserved."

Police said a Facebook post shared that night by a DJ shows that Powell and eight other people were celebrating their birthdays at the bar on the night of the shooting.

The witness said Powell continued to tell them to leave and pushed Scott. He said Scott then punched Powell, causing him to fall backward and hit the floor, according to the affidavit.

Powell got up, walked toward Scott and pulled out a handgun that was hidden in the front pocket of his red hoodie, the affidavit said.

When Scott tried to flee, Powell shot him in the back of the head in front of the DJ's booth.

Police responded around 12:43 a.m. to the bar, located in the 1000 block of Patricia Drive, and found Scott inside the bar, dead from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Powell is expected to be charged with murder, a first-degree felony, and on six outstanding warrants, which include two felonies that are not related to the fatal shooting.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.