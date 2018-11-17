1 shot dead, another wounded at North Side sports bar

SAN ANTONIO - One man is dead after he was shot in the head at a North Side sports bar early Saturday morning, police said.

Authorities were called to Chaser's Sports Bar at 1031 Patricia for a shooting in progress and arrived to find people running from the scene through the front and back doors of the bar.

When police got inside the bar, they discovered the victim dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Witnesses told police the gunman, a man in his 20s who was wearing all red, fled the scene.

Later, officers received a call from a local hospital reporting a woman had come in with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She said she was shot at the bar, according to police.

Authorities have not yet identified the man who was fatally shot.

