Blown tire leads to double rollover crash, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Two people were hospitalized Sunday morning after a blown tire caused two vehicles to roll over, police said.

The accident happened along Interstate 35 near Somerset Road around 11:30 a.m.

Police said the driver of a pickup lost control after a tire on the truck blew, causing the truck to roll over. The pickup then struck a second truck, causing it to also flip, police said.

The driver of the first pickup and a passenger in the second pickup were taken to the hospital, according to authorities.

Everyone involved in the crash is expected to be OK.

