Boeing celebrates launch of Navy contract that will bring 500 jobs to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Boeing San Antonio is officially kicking off its $164 million contract with the Navy that will bring nearly 500 jobs to San Antonio.

Boeing was awarded a one-year contract to continue modernizing the Navy's F/A-18 fleet. The $164 million contract falls under the Service Life Modification program and aims to extend the life of existing Super Hornets from 6,000 to 10,000 flight hours, which will keep them in active service for decades, according to Boeing.

Boeing is scheduled to receive 23 Super Hornets over the course of the contract.

On Monday, Boeing officials were joined by city leaders and U.S. Sen. John Cornyn for a ribbon cutting ceremony and press conference.





